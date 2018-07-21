NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.Seas 3

to 5 ft on the western sound.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.Seas 3

to 5 ft on the western sound.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.Seas 3

to 5 ft on the western sound.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

_____

