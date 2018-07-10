NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
333 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 6 AM
EDT Thursday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to
25 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
