NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

559 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

Seas are expected to remain below 5 feet tonight.

