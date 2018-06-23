https://www.westport-news.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13019531.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:03 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
559 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
Seas are expected to remain below 5 feet tonight.
