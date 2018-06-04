NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

