NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:56 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018
_____
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO
6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
_____
