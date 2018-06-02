NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

...THUNDERSTORMS AND GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 1136 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 7 nm west of Eastchester Bay to 10 nm

north of South Amboy to 28 nm west of Cliffwood Beach, moving

southeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

