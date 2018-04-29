NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

416 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to

8 PM EDT Monday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

