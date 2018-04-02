NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1132 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind gusts and seas are remaining below 25 kt and 5 ft

respectively.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind gusts and seas are remaining below 25 kt and 5 ft

respectively.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast