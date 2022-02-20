Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;35;SSE;6;49%;9%;1

Binghamton;Increasing clouds;47;37;SSE;7;54%;19%;2

Buffalo;Partly sunny;45;37;SE;7;70%;83%;1

Central Park;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;41;SW;4;45%;2%;4

Dansville;Rather cloudy;52;38;SSE;6;54%;17%;1

Dunkirk;Clouds and sun, mild;49;42;SSE;5;62%;82%;2

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, milder;45;39;SSW;9;62%;3%;4

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;32;SSE;4;53%;21%;1

Farmingdale;Milder with sunshine;49;36;SSW;8;57%;2%;4

Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;29;NE;8;74%;44%;1

Fulton;Cloudy and mild;43;34;ESE;5;64%;34%;1

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;46;27;NNE;5;56%;24%;1

Islip;Mostly sunny, milder;48;38;SSW;9;50%;2%;4

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;49;36;SSE;7;57%;14%;1

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SSE;8;64%;57%;1

Massena;Cloudy;37;14;ENE;9;67%;44%;1

Montauk;Mostly sunny, milder;46;40;SW;8;66%;2%;3

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, milder;52;29;WSW;5;50%;4%;3

Monticello;Mostly sunny, milder;53;28;W;6;51%;12%;3

New York;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;38;S;7;41%;2%;4

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, milder;49;38;SW;10;59%;2%;4

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;39;SSW;9;44%;2%;4

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, milder;54;30;SSE;7;51%;3%;3

Niagara Falls;Overcast;42;33;ESE;5;74%;21%;1

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;19;NE;6;77%;44%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;51;37;SSW;6;53%;18%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;39;21;NNW;7;67%;44%;1

Poughkeepsie;Sunshine and milder;52;30;SSE;3;50%;3%;3

Rochester;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;32;E;5;71%;33%;1

Rome;Clearing;43;33;E;4;66%;26%;1

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;36;24;ENE;6;80%;44%;1

Shirley;Sunny and milder;47;36;SSW;9;53%;2%;4

Syracuse;Inc. clouds;48;37;SE;6;56%;27%;1

Watertown;Cloudy;42;26;NE;6;70%;44%;1

Wellsville;Inc. clouds;53;41;SSE;7;51%;14%;2

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, milder;47;33;SW;8;64%;2%;4

White Plains;Mostly sunny, milder;49;34;N;6;53%;3%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather