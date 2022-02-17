NY Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Windy and cooler;43;20;WNW;19;46%;13%;2

Binghamton;Much colder;28;15;SW;15;60%;48%;2

Buffalo;A little snow;23;19;SSW;12;57%;90%;1

Central Park;Windy, then colder;56;27;NNW;19;40%;19%;2

Dansville;Breezy and colder;24;14;S;14;59%;70%;1

Dunkirk;A bit of a.m. snow;24;16;SSW;10;57%;90%;1

East Hampton;A little a.m. rain;51;24;NW;18;49%;56%;3

Elmira;Breezy, much colder;28;13;SSW;14;56%;49%;3

Farmingdale;A shower in the a.m.;54;24;NW;19;53%;56%;3

Fort Drum;A little a.m. snow;19;10;S;11;62%;94%;2

Fulton;A little a.m. snow;23;15;S;11;64%;86%;1

Glens Falls;Morning flurries;40;12;WSW;15;48%;56%;2

Islip;A shower in the a.m.;54;24;NW;19;35%;56%;3

Ithaca;Winds subsiding;25;12;S;15;67%;47%;1

Jamestown;Colder with flurries;21;14;SSW;13;68%;88%;2

Massena;A little a.m. snow;17;-5;SSE;10;55%;77%;1

Montauk;Windy;50;25;NW;21;67%;56%;3

Montgomery;Windy and cooler;50;17;W;18;46%;6%;3

Monticello;Windy and colder;40;14;WNW;19;59%;13%;3

New York;Windy, then colder;61;26;NW;20;31%;19%;2

New York Jfk;A shower in the a.m.;52;26;NNW;21;48%;56%;2

New York Lga;Windy, then colder;57;28;NNW;20;41%;20%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny, windy;52;21;W;19;46%;9%;3

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, colder;22;17;SSW;10;58%;80%;2

Ogdensburg;A little a.m. snow;18;3;SSE;8;65%;77%;1

Penn (Yan);Breezy, much colder;25;15;SSW;14;58%;51%;1

Plattsburgh;A little a.m. snow;25;4;SW;13;57%;77%;1

Poughkeepsie;Windy;53;19;WNW;18;49%;11%;3

Rochester;A little a.m. snow;23;16;S;15;61%;91%;1

Rome;Morning flurries;28;13;SW;12;63%;62%;1

Saranac Lake;A little snow;17;2;SSW;9;68%;85%;1

Shirley;A shower in the a.m.;52;20;WNW;19;39%;56%;3

Syracuse;A little snow;26;18;SSW;14;59%;85%;1

Watertown;A little a.m. snow;20;9;SSE;9;60%;94%;1

Wellsville;A little snow;23;17;SSW;15;52%;74%;3

Westhampton Beach;Windy;51;14;NNW;20;61%;56%;3

White Plains;Colder in the a.m.;52;22;NW;19;54%;42%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather