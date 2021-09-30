Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;62;43;WSW;6;64%;1%;4

Binghamton;Fog in the morning;58;44;WSW;6;73%;13%;4

Buffalo;Partly sunny;66;57;SW;7;60%;0%;4

Central Park;Mostly sunny;66;54;NW;4;51%;0%;4

Dansville;Patchy morning fog;67;49;SW;4;67%;0%;4

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;67;53;SW;6;59%;0%;4

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;65;55;WNW;7;52%;3%;4

Elmira;Patchy morning fog;66;45;WSW;5;68%;11%;4

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;68;52;WNW;8;50%;2%;4

Fort Drum;Partial sunshine;61;48;SW;6;65%;55%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny;62;49;S;4;69%;9%;4

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;63;42;WSW;5;65%;3%;4

Islip;Mostly sunny;67;52;WNW;7;46%;1%;4

Ithaca;Patchy morning fog;61;45;S;5;73%;14%;4

Jamestown;Patchy morning fog;63;46;SW;5;72%;0%;4

Massena;Partly sunny;60;45;SSW;6;68%;25%;4

Montauk;Mostly sunny;65;56;WNW;6;56%;2%;4

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;42;W;5;60%;0%;4

Monticello;Fog in the morning;61;42;WNW;6;63%;1%;4

New York;Mostly sunny;68;54;NW;6;43%;0%;4

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNW;9;48%;0%;4

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;69;57;NW;8;45%;0%;4

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;66;45;WSW;6;63%;0%;4

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;67;57;SW;5;56%;18%;4

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;61;48;SSW;5;64%;56%;4

Penn (Yan);Patchy morning fog;64;49;SW;4;65%;0%;4

Plattsburgh;Sun and clouds;61;45;WSW;8;62%;25%;3

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;67;43;SW;4;60%;0%;4

Rochester;Partly sunny;64;51;SW;6;64%;5%;4

Rome;Partly sunny;63;46;N;6;69%;55%;4

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;55;40;SW;6;73%;25%;4

Shirley;Mostly sunny;67;49;WNW;7;51%;1%;4

Syracuse;Partial sunshine;65;50;S;6;69%;5%;4

Watertown;Partly sunny;61;49;S;5;68%;55%;4

Wellsville;Fog in the morning;62;46;WSW;5;65%;0%;4

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;66;46;W;8;56%;1%;4

White Plains;Mostly sunny;65;48;WNW;7;54%;2%;4

