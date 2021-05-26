NY Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;47;NNW;10;47%;5%;10

Binghamton;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;43;N;10;61%;23%;10

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;64;47;N;8;52%;63%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny;82;58;N;6;41%;6%;10

Dansville;Sunshine and cooler;67;45;N;8;58%;57%;10

Dunkirk;Cooler with sunshine;65;48;NNE;7;56%;68%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;77;55;N;7;55%;8%;10

Elmira;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;44;N;8;61%;60%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;83;57;N;10;44%;7%;10

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;40;NNE;10;50%;10%;9

Fulton;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;42;NNW;10;56%;9%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;41;NNE;9;49%;6%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny;83;57;N;8;43%;6%;10

Ithaca;Sunshine and cooler;63;43;N;10;64%;60%;9

Jamestown;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;44;NE;9;59%;61%;10

Massena;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;36;N;11;36%;11%;9

Montauk;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;56;NNW;6;59%;7%;10

Montgomery;Not as warm;77;46;NNW;9;50%;6%;10

Monticello;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;45;NNW;9;50%;26%;10

New York;Mostly sunny;82;58;N;9;41%;5%;10

New York Jfk;Breezy and very warm;81;58;N;12;47%;6%;10

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;82;59;N;11;39%;6%;10

Newburgh;Not as warm;80;50;N;8;47%;6%;10

Niagara Falls;Not as warm;65;48;N;8;47%;67%;10

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;41;NNW;8;45%;10%;9

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, cooler;65;45;WNW;7;55%;55%;10

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;40;NNW;12;42%;13%;9

Poughkeepsie;Not as warm;79;47;NNW;7;50%;7%;10

Rochester;Sunshine and cooler;63;46;NW;8;51%;57%;10

Rome;Sunshine and cooler;66;41;N;11;56%;8%;10

Saranac Lake;Cooler with sunshine;56;27;N;8;55%;11%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny;83;55;NNW;9;46%;6%;10

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;45;NW;10;51%;10%;10

Watertown;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;40;NNE;10;50%;10%;9

Wellsville;Not as warm;67;45;NNE;8;52%;56%;10

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;80;50;N;9;54%;7%;10

White Plains;Mostly sunny;79;52;N;11;46%;7%;10

