NY Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Periods of rain;60;44;WNW;8;73%;80%;2 Binghamton;Cooler with rain;56;37;WNW;11;85%;84%;2 Buffalo;A little a.m. rain;50;38;WNW;10;72%;71%;5 Central Park;A shower and t-storm;67;50;NW;3;79%;77%;2 Dansville;Morning rain;53;38;NW;10;79%;83%;5 Dunkirk;Morning rain;50;39;WNW;10;72%;75%;5 East Hampton;Cloudy with t-storms;58;50;NW;7;81%;87%;2 Elmira;Rain ending, cooler;59;39;NW;10;77%;86%;2 Farmingdale;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;48;WNW;7;78%;72%;2 Fort Drum;Cooler with rain;53;39;NW;11;89%;83%;2 Fulton;Rain ending, cooler;52;40;WNW;14;83%;86%;2 Glens Falls;Periods of rain;61;42;NW;6;86%;89%;2 Islip;A shower and t-storm;65;50;NW;7;73%;77%;2 Ithaca;Rain ending, cooler;55;37;NW;11;84%;83%;2 Jamestown;Rain in the morning;46;34;NW;13;85%;68%;5 Massena;Periods of rain;57;40;WNW;10;79%;83%;2 Montauk;Cloudy with t-storms;57;49;WNW;6;88%;88%;2 Montgomery;Showers;65;42;WNW;7;79%;78%;2 Monticello;Showery;63;39;NW;7;76%;89%;2 New York;A shower and t-storm;67;50;NW;7;78%;77%;2 New York Jfk;A shower and t-storm;65;49;WNW;8;80%;80%;2 New York Lga;A shower and t-storm;66;52;NW;8;77%;77%;2 Newburgh;Cloudy with showers;68;46;WNW;6;76%;88%;2 Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;51;38;WNW;13;69%;66%;5 Ogdensburg;Periods of rain;56;42;WNW;7;74%;77%;2 Penn (Yan);Rain ending, cooler;55;40;NW;10;77%;83%;2 Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;60;42;WNW;9;78%;91%;1 Poughkeepsie;Cloudy with showers;67;45;WNW;6;78%;90%;2 Rochester;Rain in the morning;50;39;WNW;12;73%;81%;4 Rome;Cooler with rain;57;39;WNW;11;87%;83%;2 Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;55;34;WNW;6;96%;86%;2 Shirley;A shower and t-storm;63;49;NW;7;75%;84%;2 Syracuse;Cooler with rain;56;42;WNW;13;77%;83%;2 Watertown;Cooler with rain;53;40;NW;11;88%;78%;2 Wellsville;Morning rain;52;35;NW;10;70%;83%;5 Westhampton Beach;A shower and t-storm;60;45;WNW;8;82%;84%;2 White Plains;A shower and t-storm;63;46;WNW;7;78%;76%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather