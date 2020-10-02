NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;59;37;NW;6;70%;27%;3
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;55;38;E;6;65%;33%;2
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;55;46;SSE;6;64%;67%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;65;51;NW;2;53%;6%;4
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;59;39;SSE;4;59%;32%;3
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;43;SSE;4;61%;64%;2
East Hampton;Sunshine;66;51;WSW;5;61%;9%;4
Elmira;Decreasing clouds;61;35;SSE;6;55%;27%;3
Farmingdale;Sunshine;67;49;NNW;6;55%;6%;4
Fort Drum;A shower or two;55;39;SSW;6;70%;66%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;56;39;SSE;5;74%;35%;2
Glens Falls;A shower or two;58;34;N;4;70%;60%;2
Islip;Sunny;67;49;NW;6;57%;7%;4
Ithaca;Decreasing clouds;58;37;ESE;6;64%;31%;2
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;39;SE;5;73%;40%;2
Massena;A shower or two;56;37;N;5;73%;61%;2
Montauk;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;NNW;2;60%;8%;4
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;64;35;NNE;5;62%;9%;4
Monticello;Partly sunny;59;36;NNW;6;67%;15%;4
New York;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNW;6;56%;6%;4
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNW;7;51%;6%;4
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;67;53;NW;7;49%;6%;4
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;66;39;N;6;67%;9%;4
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;45;SSE;6;63%;62%;2
Ogdensburg;A shower or two;56;41;SSW;4;67%;61%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;40;SE;6;60%;31%;2
Plattsburgh;A shower or two;56;38;WSW;3;75%;71%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;4;61%;9%;4
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;56;41;ESE;7;69%;44%;2
Rome;Decreasing clouds;58;37;N;6;71%;31%;2
Saranac Lake;A shower or two;50;31;SW;4;77%;66%;2
Shirley;Plenty of sun;67;46;NNW;5;63%;7%;4
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;40;SSE;7;67%;33%;2
Watertown;A shower or two;56;38;SW;6;69%;77%;1
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;38;SSE;6;65%;20%;3
Westhampton Beach;Abundant sunshine;66;43;NW;3;60%;7%;4
White Plains;Sunshine;65;44;NNW;6;57%;8%;4
_____
