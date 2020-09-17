NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun and clouds;60;35;N;9;67%;7%;5
Binghamton;Cooler with sunshine;57;34;N;12;61%;15%;5
Buffalo;Partly sunny, cool;60;40;N;10;48%;3%;5
Central Park;Cooler with clearing;66;49;N;11;69%;30%;2
Dansville;Periods of sun, cool;60;35;NNE;11;55%;5%;5
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cool;61;40;N;11;51%;27%;5
East Hampton;Not as warm;65;50;N;12;74%;44%;2
Elmira;Partly sunny, cool;62;33;NNE;11;56%;12%;5
Farmingdale;Not as warm;69;48;N;14;68%;29%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cool;57;33;NNW;10;50%;7%;5
Fulton;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;NNE;11;51%;6%;5
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;60;32;NNW;10;53%;6%;5
Islip;Not as warm;66;49;N;12;68%;29%;2
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;59;33;NNE;12;58%;13%;5
Jamestown;Partly sunny, cooler;55;35;NNE;10;68%;5%;5
Massena;Partly sunny, cool;57;33;NNW;7;50%;8%;4
Montauk;Not as warm;66;52;N;11;75%;43%;2
Montgomery;Cooler;65;37;N;11;63%;10%;3
Monticello;Cooler;62;36;NNW;7;70%;11%;3
New York;Cooler with clearing;66;49;N;11;67%;30%;2
New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;70;48;N;16;66%;29%;2
New York Lga;Not as warm;68;52;N;16;63%;30%;2
Newburgh;Cooler;64;41;N;10;77%;10%;3
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cool;59;40;N;13;48%;1%;5
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;58;32;NNW;8;51%;8%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cool;59;38;NNE;10;54%;5%;5
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cool;56;36;NW;10;51%;11%;5
Poughkeepsie;Cooler;65;40;N;10;61%;10%;3
Rochester;Cool with some sun;57;41;N;11;49%;5%;5
Rome;Mostly sunny, cool;61;34;N;10;49%;11%;5
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cool;53;25;NNW;7;51%;10%;5
Shirley;A little a.m. rain;65;47;N;9;74%;57%;2
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;N;11;48%;9%;5
Watertown;Partly sunny, cool;59;33;N;10;48%;7%;5
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cool;57;33;NNW;9;59%;5%;5
Westhampton Beach;A little a.m. rain;66;44;N;15;77%;57%;2
White Plains;Not as warm;65;43;N;14;68%;30%;2
