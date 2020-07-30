NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;85;62;N;5;58%;8%;9
Binghamton;Sun and some clouds;80;59;N;6;63%;21%;9
Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;63;E;7;61%;24%;9
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;84;72;N;3;71%;67%;5
Dansville;Partly sunny;82;59;NNW;5;63%;30%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;81;61;ENE;7;63%;24%;9
East Hampton;A shower or t-storm;79;69;SW;5;79%;73%;3
Elmira;Partly sunny;83;58;N;5;63%;21%;9
Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;83;72;N;8;74%;74%;3
Fort Drum;Partial sunshine;81;63;ENE;6;62%;31%;9
Fulton;Partly sunny;81;62;N;5;63%;26%;9
Glens Falls;Partial sunshine;83;61;N;4;58%;11%;9
Islip;Showers and t-storms;80;70;SW;6;74%;74%;2
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;80;59;NNE;5;70%;23%;9
Jamestown;Partly sunny;77;59;NE;7;69%;25%;9
Massena;A shower or two;83;61;NNW;6;60%;57%;8
Montauk;A shower or t-storm;82;71;NNE;4;80%;70%;3
Montgomery;Periods of sun;81;61;WNW;4;74%;29%;5
Monticello;Partly sunny;81;60;N;4;70%;23%;9
New York;Showers and t-storms;84;72;SW;6;70%;69%;5
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;83;72;NNE;9;74%;71%;4
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;87;75;N;8;64%;68%;4
Newburgh;Periods of sun;83;65;WNW;5;71%;29%;5
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;81;63;NE;7;61%;27%;8
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;82;63;WNW;4;65%;30%;8
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;81;62;NNW;5;64%;29%;9
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;82;62;N;5;64%;28%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;85;62;N;4;65%;23%;7
Rochester;Mostly sunny;81;62;WNW;7;67%;31%;9
Rome;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;4;62%;22%;9
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;77;53;NNE;4;60%;15%;8
Shirley;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SW;5;78%;76%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;84;64;N;6;58%;31%;9
Watertown;Partly sunny;83;63;ENE;6;60%;33%;8
Wellsville;Clouds and sun;78;55;NE;5;70%;25%;7
Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;81;66;NE;7;80%;75%;2
White Plains;A shower or t-storm;80;68;N;6;73%;67%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather