NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun;89;62;NNW;6;49%;34%;10
Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;7;51%;11%;10
Buffalo;Partly sunny;85;66;S;7;49%;8%;10
Central Park;Clouds and sun;91;73;WSW;4;51%;2%;11
Dansville;Partly sunny;91;63;SE;6;44%;4%;10
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;6;51%;4%;10
East Hampton;Partly sunny;80;68;SW;7;72%;27%;10
Elmira;Partly sunny and hot;94;59;N;6;46%;12%;10
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;88;70;SW;9;59%;7%;11
Fort Drum;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;60;E;9;61%;59%;10
Fulton;Partly sunny;87;59;NNW;7;53%;8%;10
Glens Falls;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;56;NNE;6;62%;63%;10
Islip;Partly sunny;86;70;SSW;8;58%;9%;11
Ithaca;Partly sunny;87;60;N;7;51%;13%;10
Jamestown;Clouds and sun;86;62;E;6;51%;2%;10
Massena;A heavy thunderstorm;83;55;SE;8;60%;60%;7
Montauk;Partly sunny;80;67;WSW;4;79%;31%;10
Montgomery;Clouds and sun;90;62;N;5;52%;2%;10
Monticello;Partly sunny;89;60;WNW;6;52%;3%;11
New York;Mostly cloudy;90;73;WSW;6;49%;1%;8
New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;87;70;SW;11;60%;4%;11
New York Lga;Sunny intervals;93;74;SSW;8;45%;4%;10
Newburgh;Sun and clouds;94;64;W;6;52%;3%;10
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;89;67;SSE;6;47%;4%;10
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;84;56;NNE;5;54%;31%;9
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;90;65;W;7;43%;4%;10
Plattsburgh;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;56;WNW;6;58%;66%;7
Poughkeepsie;Sun and clouds;95;62;N;4;49%;4%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny;90;65;NW;7;49%;11%;10
Rome;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;59;NNE;8;57%;58%;10
Saranac Lake;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;48;ENE;7;60%;66%;8
Shirley;Clouds and sun;86;68;SSW;8;63%;14%;10
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;88;64;WSW;9;46%;8%;10
Watertown;Partly sunny;83;59;ENE;8;59%;29%;10
Wellsville;Partly sunny;87;63;WNW;5;47%;1%;10
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;82;63;SW;8;72%;17%;10
White Plains;Partly sunny;90;67;SSW;6;53%;2%;10
_____
