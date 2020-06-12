NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cooler with some sun;68;47;N;7;43%;34%;10
Binghamton;Cooler with some sun;61;42;NNE;8;56%;33%;7
Buffalo;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;E;8;49%;24%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny;76;58;NNE;6;40%;38%;11
Dansville;Cooler with some sun;63;42;SE;7;52%;39%;10
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cool;64;45;E;8;50%;25%;10
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSE;6;51%;26%;11
Elmira;Partly sunny, cooler;66;41;NNE;8;52%;33%;7
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;76;58;NNE;8;42%;28%;11
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cool;60;43;SSE;7;53%;35%;6
Fulton;Cool with some sun;60;43;N;8;53%;38%;6
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;63;44;N;7;49%;38%;7
Islip;Mostly sunny;75;57;NNW;7;40%;27%;11
Ithaca;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;NE;9;58%;33%;7
Jamestown;Cool with some sun;59;40;NE;8;55%;27%;11
Massena;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;41;WSW;6;52%;30%;3
Montauk;Mostly sunny;71;56;E;5;61%;26%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;45;NE;6;49%;38%;11
Monticello;Mostly sunny;68;42;N;6;50%;38%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;76;58;NNE;6;36%;37%;11
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;75;57;NNE;9;45%;30%;11
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNE;9;37%;38%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;74;47;N;6;48%;38%;10
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;E;9;50%;2%;10
Ogdensburg;Mainly cloudy;59;41;SW;5;59%;31%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cooler;63;44;NE;8;50%;39%;7
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;44;SW;8;53%;41%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;74;47;NNE;6;45%;38%;10
Rochester;Cool with some sun;62;44;ENE;8;52%;34%;9
Rome;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;NNE;7;51%;39%;6
Saranac Lake;Cloudy and cooler;55;33;NNW;5;58%;40%;3
Shirley;Nice with sunshine;74;54;WSW;7;44%;24%;11
Syracuse;Partly sunny, cool;64;44;E;9;49%;39%;6
Watertown;Partly sunny, cool;62;40;S;7;52%;35%;6
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cool;62;38;NE;7;56%;38%;11
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;N;8;51%;23%;11
White Plains;Mostly sunny;73;52;NNE;7;47%;38%;11
_____
