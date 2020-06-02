NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A t-storm in spots;76;60;W;10;64%;45%;3
Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;72;56;W;10;81%;71%;2
Buffalo;Showers and t-storms;68;57;SW;9;91%;65%;3
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;84;68;WNW;9;64%;82%;5
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;77;58;W;9;76%;66%;3
Dunkirk;Showers and t-storms;70;58;SW;10;90%;69%;2
East Hampton;Couple of t-storms;72;62;WSW;9;74%;84%;6
Elmira;Showers and t-storms;77;55;W;10;81%;70%;3
Farmingdale;Couple of t-storms;79;65;WNW;11;70%;82%;5
Fort Drum;A shower;68;53;W;10;79%;68%;3
Fulton;A shower or t-storm;74;53;WNW;10;76%;63%;3
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;77;53;NW;8;67%;46%;4
Islip;Couple of t-storms;79;65;WSW;10;66%;82%;5
Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;75;57;W;10;81%;71%;3
Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;72;56;W;12;84%;68%;3
Massena;A shower or two;70;50;WNW;9;74%;72%;3
Montauk;Couple of t-storms;70;61;W;8;79%;82%;5
Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;77;58;WSW;9;76%;82%;5
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;73;56;W;9;81%;68%;3
New York;Showers and t-storms;84;68;WSW;9;65%;82%;5
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;80;65;WNW;13;74%;82%;5
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;82;69;WNW;12;66%;82%;5
Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;79;61;W;8;72%;83%;4
Niagara Falls;Showers and t-storms;72;56;WSW;10;87%;61%;4
Ogdensburg;A shower or two;69;51;WNW;5;84%;72%;3
Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;77;59;W;9;75%;69%;2
Plattsburgh;Rainy times;68;52;N;6;76%;87%;3
Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;78;60;WSW;8;74%;83%;5
Rochester;A shower or t-storm;76;58;W;10;75%;59%;3
Rome;A shower or t-storm;75;54;W;10;76%;66%;3
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;66;47;WNW;8;74%;77%;3
Shirley;Couple of t-storms;80;64;WSW;10;65%;82%;7
Syracuse;A shower or t-storm;75;57;W;12;75%;63%;3
Watertown;A shower;67;50;SE;10;81%;62%;4
Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;71;57;W;9;84%;71%;2
Westhampton Beach;Thundershower;74;61;WNW;12;72%;80%;7
White Plains;Showers and t-storms;79;62;WNW;10;72%;82%;5
_____
