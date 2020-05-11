NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy, cold;51;31;WNW;14;44%;21%;7
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;28;W;15;46%;36%;7
Buffalo;An afternoon shower;46;30;WNW;15;46%;59%;5
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;40;NW;17;32%;3%;9
Dansville;An afternoon shower;48;26;W;14;47%;44%;8
Dunkirk;An afternoon shower;49;30;NW;14;45%;41%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny, breezy;55;40;WNW;16;45%;5%;9
Elmira;An afternoon shower;49;26;WNW;14;44%;46%;8
Farmingdale;Sunshine and breezy;59;41;NW;15;33%;4%;9
Fort Drum;An afternoon shower;44;27;SW;11;49%;47%;6
Fulton;An afternoon shower;46;30;W;13;49%;46%;6
Glens Falls;Turning cloudy, cold;50;28;WNW;11;35%;33%;9
Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;58;41;WNW;15;36%;4%;9
Ithaca;An afternoon shower;46;26;W;14;51%;47%;6
Jamestown;An afternoon shower;45;26;WNW;15;51%;41%;7
Massena;A stray shower;47;27;WSW;11;33%;45%;8
Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;56;41;WNW;15;48%;5%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny, breezy;54;31;W;14;39%;13%;9
Monticello;Clouds and sun, cold;49;27;NW;15;50%;30%;9
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;40;NW;16;31%;3%;9
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;41;NW;19;37%;4%;9
New York Lga;Sunshine and breezy;58;44;NW;18;32%;3%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;52;30;WNW;15;45%;7%;9
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy, cold;49;30;WNW;14;47%;26%;6
Ogdensburg;A shower in places;48;26;SW;5;46%;50%;6
Penn (Yan);An afternoon shower;47;30;W;14;45%;43%;8
Plattsburgh;An afternoon shower;50;31;W;12;30%;48%;8
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;55;32;W;14;39%;13%;9
Rochester;An afternoon shower;47;28;WNW;14;49%;48%;4
Rome;An afternoon shower;47;26;WNW;15;50%;52%;6
Saranac Lake;An afternoon shower;41;19;W;10;41%;47%;8
Shirley;Partly sunny;57;39;WNW;13;39%;3%;9
Syracuse;An afternoon shower;47;30;WSW;14;47%;47%;8
Watertown;An afternoon shower;45;28;SW;12;53%;57%;8
Wellsville;An afternoon shower;46;25;W;14;49%;42%;8
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;56;32;WNW;16;41%;3%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny;55;37;WNW;17;37%;5%;9
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather