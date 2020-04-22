NY Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;52;39;ESE;7;30%;70%;7

Binghamton;A shower;42;37;ESE;5;65%;80%;2

Buffalo;Brief showers;43;37;ENE;9;63%;75%;2

Central Park;Occasional p.m. rain;50;46;ENE;2;46%;87%;3

Dansville;Spotty showers;47;36;SE;5;69%;74%;2

Dunkirk;Spotty showers;49;39;ENE;7;67%;86%;2

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;47;43;ESE;6;44%;76%;3

Elmira;Spotty showers;45;38;ESE;4;68%;82%;2

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;48;45;E;6;47%;76%;3

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;48;32;E;6;35%;31%;7

Fulton;An afternoon shower;46;36;E;3;46%;55%;5

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;53;34;S;6;29%;31%;7

Islip;Mostly cloudy;49;45;ESE;6;42%;76%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;42;36;ESE;6;68%;84%;2

Jamestown;Spotty showers;49;38;ESE;7;80%;85%;2

Massena;Plenty of sun;47;27;E;8;34%;10%;7

Montauk;Rather cloudy;47;44;SSE;7;51%;77%;2

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;46;38;ENE;5;53%;72%;3

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;44;37;ENE;5;53%;72%;3

New York;A touch of p.m. rain;50;46;E;6;38%;86%;3

New York Jfk;A little p.m. rain;48;45;E;8;54%;86%;3

New York Lga;A bit of p.m. rain;49;46;ENE;7;46%;86%;3

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;47;40;E;6;49%;72%;3

Niagara Falls;A shower or two;40;35;ENE;10;66%;70%;2

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;29;NE;4;32%;20%;7

Penn (Yan);A shower or two;43;36;ENE;4;65%;84%;2

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;49;26;N;8;27%;12%;7

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;47;40;ESE;4;49%;72%;4

Rochester;A shower in spots;41;37;ENE;7;53%;60%;3

Rome;An afternoon shower;48;36;E;5;47%;55%;6

Saranac Lake;Not as cold;44;22;ENE;6;31%;18%;7

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;49;44;ESE;6;43%;76%;3

Syracuse;An afternoon shower;47;37;E;5;49%;79%;4

Watertown;Mostly sunny;48;32;E;5;37%;33%;7

Wellsville;A couple of showers;47;38;E;6;64%;83%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;47;41;ESE;7;50%;76%;4

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;46;40;E;6;48%;75%;3

