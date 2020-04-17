NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clearing;50;31;WSW;7;57%;29%;3
Binghamton;Turning sunny;42;29;SW;10;72%;33%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;44;39;SW;12;64%;24%;7
Central Park;Morning rain;52;40;WNW;8;67%;64%;2
Dansville;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;33;SSW;7;63%;29%;7
Dunkirk;Lots of sun, chilly;46;39;SW;10;62%;21%;7
East Hampton;A little a.m. rain;48;40;NW;9;81%;59%;2
Elmira;Clearing;47;28;SW;9;64%;35%;5
Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;51;39;WNW;11;70%;57%;2
Fort Drum;Clearing and chilly;47;35;SW;9;50%;33%;7
Fulton;Turning sunny;48;35;SW;8;57%;36%;7
Glens Falls;Turning sunny;49;29;W;6;56%;33%;5
Islip;A little a.m. rain;49;39;WNW;11;77%;57%;2
Ithaca;Clearing;45;30;SSW;11;74%;36%;5
Jamestown;Sunshine and chilly;42;33;SW;11;68%;21%;7
Massena;Clouds, then sun;51;37;SSW;7;46%;28%;6
Montauk;A little a.m. rain;48;41;NW;10;76%;58%;2
Montgomery;Rain;50;27;W;8;69%;30%;4
Monticello;Clearing;44;26;WNW;9;75%;26%;4
New York;Morning rain;52;40;NW;10;70%;64%;2
New York Jfk;Occasional a.m. rain;52;40;WNW;14;71%;55%;2
New York Lga;Occasional a.m. rain;51;41;WNW;13;67%;64%;2
Newburgh;A little a.m. rain;48;32;W;9;81%;59%;2
Niagara Falls;Chilly with some sun;47;39;SW;10;57%;13%;6
Ogdensburg;Clouds, then sun;50;38;SSW;5;45%;30%;6
Penn (Yan);Sunshine and chilly;46;34;SW;8;63%;36%;6
Plattsburgh;Clearing;50;34;WSW;5;46%;42%;6
Poughkeepsie;Clearing;50;30;WSW;8;69%;27%;3
Rochester;Mostly sunny;48;37;SW;9;56%;42%;7
Rome;Turning sunny;48;30;SSE;9;58%;42%;5
Saranac Lake;Clearing;46;27;SW;4;43%;42%;6
Shirley;A little a.m. rain;49;37;WNW;10;81%;58%;2
Syracuse;Clearing and chilly;49;35;SW;10;59%;44%;6
Watertown;Turning sunny;47;36;SSW;8;55%;31%;7
Wellsville;Chilly with sunshine;42;30;SW;10;64%;25%;5
Westhampton Beach;A little a.m. rain;48;34;WNW;12;73%;57%;2
White Plains;A touch of a.m. rain;48;35;WNW;12;72%;56%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather