NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mild with some sun;45;35;SSE;7;56%;55%;2
Binghamton;Partly sunny;41;33;SSE;6;74%;58%;2
Buffalo;Low clouds;41;33;WSW;6;67%;69%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny, mild;54;40;S;4;56%;56%;2
Dansville;Low clouds may break;47;36;S;4;67%;71%;2
Dunkirk;Low clouds;43;32;WSW;5;63%;72%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;46;36;SSW;7;69%;60%;2
Elmira;Inc. clouds;46;37;S;4;69%;65%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, mild;51;41;S;7;64%;61%;2
Fort Drum;Low clouds;38;28;ESE;7;78%;78%;1
Fulton;Areas of low clouds;42;32;E;6;69%;57%;1
Glens Falls;Mild with some sun;43;31;SE;4;72%;77%;1
Islip;Partly sunny, mild;49;39;S;7;56%;65%;2
Ithaca;Partly sunny;43;34;SSE;6;77%;57%;2
Jamestown;Periods of sun;44;30;SW;6;76%;70%;2
Massena;Low clouds;38;27;ESE;8;79%;78%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, mild;47;41;ESE;5;76%;59%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, mild;47;34;E;5;69%;61%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny, mild;43;29;S;6;66%;63%;2
New York;Partly sunny, mild;54;40;S;7;48%;56%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, mild;51;41;S;9;70%;65%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny, mild;53;40;SSE;9;56%;56%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny, mild;48;35;S;6;62%;61%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;32;W;6;75%;67%;1
Ogdensburg;Low clouds;40;29;ENE;5;72%;83%;1
Penn (Yan);Inc. clouds;45;34;S;5;69%;60%;2
Plattsburgh;Low clouds;37;29;SSW;2;86%;83%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, mild;50;37;SE;3;65%;56%;2
Rochester;Low clouds;41;32;WSW;6;68%;62%;1
Rome;Mild with some sun;42;33;E;7;83%;49%;1
Saranac Lake;Low clouds;34;25;ESE;6;83%;82%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny, mild;49;35;S;6;61%;59%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;43;35;E;8;70%;65%;1
Watertown;Areas of low clouds;40;29;E;6;78%;87%;1
Wellsville;Inc. clouds;43;30;WSW;6;59%;64%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, mild;48;31;S;6;74%;59%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny, mild;50;39;SE;7;65%;54%;2
_____
