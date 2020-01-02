NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rain and drizzle;44;36;WSW;5;73%;74%;0
Binghamton;Rain and drizzle;42;36;WSW;6;97%;67%;0
Buffalo;Spotty showers;44;35;NNE;7;86%;85%;0
Central Park;Rain and drizzle;50;45;WNW;4;82%;87%;0
Dansville;Spotty showers;48;37;NW;4;91%;86%;0
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;45;37;NNE;6;88%;86%;0
East Hampton;Rain and drizzle;47;41;W;7;92%;91%;0
Elmira;Spotty showers;46;36;N;3;91%;83%;0
Farmingdale;Rain and drizzle;50;44;W;6;88%;89%;0
Fort Drum;Spotty showers;43;30;W;8;93%;84%;0
Fulton;Spotty showers;45;33;N;5;86%;82%;0
Glens Falls;Rain and drizzle;40;31;WNW;4;94%;79%;0
Islip;Rain and drizzle;49;42;WNW;7;88%;88%;0
Ithaca;Spotty showers;44;34;NNW;6;98%;74%;0
Jamestown;Cloudy with showers;44;37;N;6;96%;89%;0
Massena;Rain beginning;43;27;W;9;90%;88%;0
Montauk;Rain and drizzle;48;42;W;6;91%;91%;0
Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;46;37;W;4;93%;74%;0
Monticello;Rain and drizzle;43;35;WNW;4;90%;80%;0
New York;Rain and drizzle;50;45;WNW;5;80%;87%;0
New York Jfk;Rain and drizzle;50;44;W;8;94%;87%;0
New York Lga;Rain and drizzle;51;46;W;7;80%;86%;0
Newburgh;Rain and drizzle;47;37;W;4;81%;80%;0
Niagara Falls;A thick cloud cover;43;34;N;6;90%;69%;0
Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;41;30;WSW;5;86%;81%;0
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;46;34;NNE;5;88%;72%;0
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;41;31;WNW;4;88%;25%;0
Poughkeepsie;Rain and drizzle;46;37;WSW;2;87%;79%;0
Rochester;Spotty showers;46;35;W;6;79%;84%;0
Rome;Spotty showers;43;34;WNW;5;99%;67%;0
Saranac Lake;Rain and drizzle;40;26;W;6;93%;59%;0
Shirley;Rain and drizzle;48;40;WNW;7;88%;88%;0
Syracuse;Spotty showers;46;35;NW;7;91%;70%;0
Watertown;Spotty showers;43;29;NNW;8;93%;82%;0
Wellsville;Spotty showers;45;37;E;5;80%;84%;0
Westhampton Beach;Rain and drizzle;48;40;WSW;6;92%;87%;0
White Plains;Rain and drizzle;48;41;NW;5;87%;84%;0
