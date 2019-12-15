NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;33;24;E;5;47%;67%;2
Binghamton;Rather cloudy;31;25;E;4;69%;64%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;35;27;ENE;4;69%;56%;1
Central Park;Snow and sleet;37;35;NE;2;59%;84%;1
Dansville;Cloudy;37;27;SSE;3;70%;61%;1
Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;29;E;4;69%;60%;1
East Hampton;A bit of p.m. snow;37;32;NNE;6;54%;90%;1
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;29;SE;3;70%;66%;1
Farmingdale;A bit of p.m. snow;37;34;NE;3;56%;90%;1
Fort Drum;Turning cloudy;28;17;S;6;68%;54%;1
Fulton;Inc. clouds;34;23;ESE;4;61%;58%;1
Glens Falls;Partial sunshine;31;22;S;3;54%;57%;2
Islip;A bit of p.m. snow;36;33;NE;5;58%;91%;1
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SE;5;72%;60%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy;32;24;ENE;4;84%;63%;1
Massena;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;6;63%;5%;1
Montauk;A bit of p.m. snow;38;34;ENE;5;57%;87%;2
Montgomery;Increasing clouds;34;25;E;4;64%;77%;1
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;31;26;ENE;4;68%;78%;1
New York;Snow and sleet;36;34;NNE;4;52%;84%;1
New York Jfk;Snow;37;35;NE;5;63%;91%;1
New York Lga;Snow and sleet;37;35;NE;6;55%;84%;1
Newburgh;Increasing clouds;34;28;NNE;5;60%;77%;1
Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;34;25;E;4;71%;15%;1
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;30;19;SSW;5;56%;14%;2
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;27;SSW;5;63%;60%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;29;19;WSW;4;54%;13%;2
Poughkeepsie;Increasing clouds;35;29;ENE;2;61%;76%;1
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;35;25;S;5;66%;59%;1
Rome;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;3;76%;59%;1
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;25;13;SSW;4;68%;17%;2
Shirley;A bit of p.m. snow;36;32;NE;5;57%;90%;1
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ESE;5;65%;59%;1
Watertown;Partly sunny;31;19;SSE;5;67%;51%;1
Wellsville;Cloudy;32;27;E;5;67%;70%;1
Westhampton Beach;A bit of p.m. snow;36;27;ENE;3;59%;90%;1
White Plains;A bit of p.m. snow;34;31;NE;4;57%;92%;1
_____
