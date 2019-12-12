NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Turning cloudy;40;37;SE;6;68%;87%;1
Binghamton;Increasing clouds;38;36;SE;10;83%;75%;1
Buffalo;Turning cloudy;43;36;ESE;8;55%;81%;2
Central Park;A touch of p.m. rain;48;47;E;9;78%;94%;1
Dansville;Turning cloudy;46;36;SSE;8;52%;90%;2
Dunkirk;Turning cloudy;44;37;SE;10;53%;84%;2
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;51;48;SE;9;76%;85%;1
Elmira;Turning cloudy;42;37;ESE;6;68%;72%;2
Farmingdale;A little p.m. rain;49;47;E;7;82%;93%;1
Fort Drum;Not as cold;40;34;SE;12;61%;67%;1
Fulton;Milder;43;35;ESE;8;59%;75%;2
Glens Falls;Periods of sun;38;33;NNE;4;76%;86%;1
Islip;A bit of p.m. rain;50;48;ESE;8;74%;92%;1
Ithaca;Increasing clouds;40;36;SE;12;74%;74%;2
Jamestown;Thickening clouds;42;33;SSE;9;56%;84%;2
Massena;Cloudy and milder;41;28;E;6;56%;67%;1
Montauk;Mainly cloudy;50;48;ESE;7;74%;87%;1
Montgomery;A touch of p.m. rain;38;34;NNE;2;85%;89%;1
Monticello;Turning cloudy;37;35;ESE;3;87%;79%;1
New York;A little p.m. rain;48;47;E;10;76%;94%;1
New York Jfk;Occasional p.m. rain;48;47;E;8;87%;93%;1
New York Lga;A touch of p.m. rain;47;46;E;13;79%;94%;1
Newburgh;Occasional p.m. rain;39;37;ENE;4;92%;96%;1
Niagara Falls;Increasing clouds;41;33;ESE;7;61%;79%;2
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;33;ESE;8;61%;75%;1
Penn (Yan);Turning cloudy;42;36;S;12;62%;73%;2
Plattsburgh;Rather cloudy;39;32;SSE;9;66%;68%;1
Poughkeepsie;A touch of p.m. rain;42;36;ENE;1;81%;91%;1
Rochester;Not as cold;42;36;SE;7;56%;91%;2
Rome;Not as cold;41;35;E;8;78%;75%;1
Saranac Lake;Not as cold;35;28;SSE;7;67%;69%;1
Shirley;Rather cloudy;51;48;SE;7;74%;86%;1
Syracuse;Not as cold;43;36;E;9;63%;74%;2
Watertown;Not as cold;41;33;SSE;10;61%;73%;1
Wellsville;Turning out cloudy;39;34;SSE;7;56%;67%;2
Westhampton Beach;Milder;50;46;ESE;7;81%;86%;1
White Plains;A touch of p.m. rain;44;42;E;5;81%;94%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather