NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Colder;35;19;WNW;5;48%;82%;1
Binghamton;Snow showers, colder;30;13;WNW;9;62%;70%;1
Buffalo;A couple of squalls;30;17;WNW;19;61%;62%;1
Central Park;A little snow;37;25;WNW;4;65%;60%;1
Dansville;A couple of squalls;33;15;WNW;10;59%;62%;1
Dunkirk;A couple of squalls;30;18;WNW;16;62%;63%;1
East Hampton;A little snow;37;25;WNW;7;71%;58%;1
Elmira;Snow showers, colder;35;15;NW;9;54%;90%;2
Farmingdale;A little snow;38;23;WNW;7;70%;57%;1
Fort Drum;Snow squalls, colder;28;13;WNW;12;68%;77%;1
Fulton;Snow squalls, colder;32;20;WNW;11;60%;92%;1
Glens Falls;Snow showers, colder;30;16;WNW;6;59%;79%;1
Islip;A little snow;38;23;WNW;7;64%;57%;1
Ithaca;Snow showers, colder;33;16;WNW;11;62%;69%;1
Jamestown;A couple of squalls;25;13;WNW;15;68%;91%;1
Massena;Colder;30;10;W;9;57%;36%;1
Montauk;A little snow;39;26;WNW;7;71%;60%;1
Montgomery;A bit of a.m. snow;37;16;WNW;6;68%;58%;1
Monticello;Colder;33;14;WNW;6;62%;29%;1
New York;A little snow;37;25;WNW;7;58%;59%;1
New York Jfk;A little snow;39;24;WNW;10;68%;57%;1
New York Lga;A little snow;39;26;WNW;10;65%;60%;1
Newburgh;A little snow;37;19;W;6;67%;75%;1
Niagara Falls;Snow showers, colder;30;16;W;14;58%;62%;1
Ogdensburg;Colder;32;11;W;8;50%;39%;1
Penn (Yan);Snow showers, colder;33;17;WNW;13;52%;77%;1
Plattsburgh;Colder with flurries;32;13;W;6;53%;66%;1
Poughkeepsie;A little snow;37;18;WNW;4;66%;76%;1
Rochester;Snow showers, colder;31;18;W;12;59%;72%;1
Rome;Snow squalls, colder;33;16;WNW;8;74%;91%;1
Saranac Lake;Colder with flurries;25;3;W;7;60%;66%;1
Shirley;A little snow;38;21;WNW;5;74%;57%;1
Syracuse;Snow squalls, colder;34;20;WSW;11;61%;96%;1
Watertown;Snow squalls, colder;32;14;WNW;13;68%;76%;1
Wellsville;A couple of squalls;28;12;WNW;11;58%;91%;2
Westhampton Beach;A little snow;36;20;WNW;6;76%;57%;1
White Plains;A little a.m. snow;37;20;WNW;6;67%;59%;1
