NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rather cloudy;47;35;S;8;55%;26%;1
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;43;33;WSW;9;65%;65%;1
Buffalo;Spotty showers;44;33;N;11;68%;87%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;52;43;W;5;52%;7%;3
Dansville;An afternoon shower;47;33;WSW;7;63%;72%;1
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;45;34;NNW;9;68%;88%;1
East Hampton;Periods of sun;55;44;W;9;57%;6%;2
Elmira;A thick cloud cover;48;35;SW;7;63%;64%;1
Farmingdale;Periods of sun;53;39;W;11;55%;6%;3
Fort Drum;A p.m. shower or two;42;26;NW;12;71%;81%;1
Fulton;An afternoon shower;45;32;SW;8;65%;73%;1
Glens Falls;Cloudy;46;31;SW;7;58%;31%;1
Islip;Clouds and sun;54;41;WSW;11;53%;6%;3
Ithaca;Cloudy;45;34;SW;9;68%;65%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy;42;33;NW;11;75%;75%;1
Massena;Cloudy;43;23;NW;12;70%;66%;1
Montauk;Milder;55;47;WNW;10;57%;5%;2
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;49;32;SW;7;60%;21%;2
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;46;32;WSW;6;63%;56%;1
New York;Partly sunny;52;43;SW;8;51%;7%;3
New York Jfk;Periods of sun;54;42;W;13;59%;6%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny;53;43;W;11;52%;7%;2
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;49;35;SW;8;57%;19%;2
Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;43;31;N;9;67%;73%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with a shower;43;26;NNW;9;62%;75%;1
Penn (Yan);A stray p.m. shower;47;33;WSW;9;60%;72%;1
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;45;27;WSW;9;62%;66%;1
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;50;32;SW;6;58%;21%;3
Rochester;A stray p.m. shower;46;34;NW;8;67%;74%;1
Rome;An afternoon shower;44;34;WSW;7;71%;55%;1
Saranac Lake;A stray p.m. shower;38;22;W;10;72%;73%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;54;39;WSW;10;57%;5%;3
Syracuse;A stray p.m. shower;46;33;WSW;10;64%;72%;1
Watertown;A p.m. shower or two;44;27;NNW;14;72%;81%;1
Wellsville;Cloudy;43;35;SW;9;64%;65%;1
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;54;36;W;10;59%;4%;2
White Plains;Clouds and sun;49;37;W;7;58%;10%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather