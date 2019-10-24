NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;An afternoon shower;59;41;NNW;3;66%;78%;2
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;53;38;NW;4;78%;44%;2
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;38;WSW;5;77%;34%;1
Central Park;Mostly sunny;65;51;WSW;5;61%;5%;3
Dansville;Cooler with a shower;56;38;WSW;3;81%;50%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;38;WSW;5;80%;35%;1
East Hampton;Inc. clouds;63;51;SW;5;65%;5%;3
Elmira;Cooler with a shower;56;36;NW;2;87%;60%;1
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;65;50;WSW;5;66%;5%;3
Fort Drum;A stray shower;52;34;S;3;72%;49%;1
Fulton;A shower in places;53;38;N;2;73%;53%;1
Glens Falls;Cooler;54;33;NW;2;77%;82%;1
Islip;Inc. clouds;65;50;SW;7;65%;4%;3
Ithaca;A shower in spots;54;37;NW;3;90%;57%;1
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;53;37;SW;4;81%;36%;1
Massena;Mostly cloudy;52;34;SSE;4;70%;18%;1
Montauk;Inc. clouds;64;53;WSW;3;65%;27%;3
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;63;40;NNE;3;67%;12%;3
Monticello;Inc. clouds;60;38;WNW;4;71%;25%;3
New York;Mostly sunny;65;51;WSW;8;59%;4%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;65;49;WSW;6;70%;5%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;67;52;WSW;8;58%;5%;3
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;63;44;WSW;4;71%;11%;3
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;54;38;SW;4;75%;19%;1
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;53;37;SSE;3;66%;26%;1
Penn (Yan);Cooler with a shower;53;39;N;3;83%;55%;1
Plattsburgh;An afternoon shower;52;33;W;2;68%;55%;1
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;65;41;N;2;64%;13%;3
Rochester;A shower in spots;53;39;SSW;5;75%;55%;1
Rome;A stray shower;53;37;NNW;2;85%;55%;1
Saranac Lake;Cloudy with a shower;47;28;WNW;3;74%;55%;1
Shirley;Inc. clouds;65;48;SW;6;68%;3%;3
Syracuse;A shower in spots;54;38;SW;3;79%;55%;1
Watertown;A stray shower;52;36;SE;3;74%;48%;1
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;55;39;SW;5;73%;44%;1
Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;64;44;WSW;3;71%;3%;3
White Plains;Inc. clouds;63;46;W;3;63%;5%;3
_____
