NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;78;62;NNW;4;66%;92%;3
Binghamton;Cooler with showers;71;58;NNW;4;82%;98%;3
Buffalo;Spotty showers;76;61;WSW;6;67%;72%;4
Central Park;Thunderstorms;83;71;SSW;3;75%;90%;7
Dansville;Spotty showers;75;59;NNW;4;77%;91%;3
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;75;62;NW;6;68%;72%;4
East Hampton;Thunderstorms;81;70;W;5;68%;86%;10
Elmira;Cooler with showers;75;57;NNW;3;81%;93%;3
Farmingdale;Thunderstorms;83;69;SSW;6;69%;90%;8
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;77;60;NNE;5;73%;44%;3
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;76;58;N;4;72%;44%;3
Glens Falls;Cooler, p.m. showers;76;61;NW;3;78%;100%;3
Islip;Thunderstorms;83;71;N;7;64%;88%;9
Ithaca;Cooler with showers;72;56;NW;4;84%;93%;3
Jamestown;Spotty showers;70;56;N;5;85%;85%;4
Massena;Clouds and sun;79;55;N;5;59%;44%;6
Montauk;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;70;SW;3;73%;82%;10
Montgomery;Thunderstorms;77;64;NNE;4;79%;90%;7
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;73;61;N;4;78%;91%;6
New York;Thunderstorms;83;71;ENE;6;66%;89%;7
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;83;69;SW;8;77%;90%;7
New York Lga;Thunderstorms;84;69;SSW;8;68%;88%;7
Newburgh;Thunderstorm;79;64;NNE;5;75%;86%;7
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;76;60;NW;6;71%;67%;6
Ogdensburg;Not as warm;78;58;SSW;4;62%;44%;6
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;73;61;NNW;4;76%;90%;3
Plattsburgh;Not as warm;78;59;NNW;5;64%;87%;6
Poughkeepsie;Thunderstorm;80;65;NNW;3;74%;86%;7
Rochester;Not as warm;76;62;WSW;6;67%;44%;3
Rome;Spotty showers;75;60;WNW;4;76%;88%;3
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;75;52;N;4;66%;88%;4
Shirley;Thunderstorms;84;70;NW;6;66%;88%;10
Syracuse;Spotty showers;76;61;WNW;5;71%;87%;3
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;60;NNE;5;75%;44%;4
Wellsville;Cooler with showers;71;57;NW;4;77%;93%;3
Westhampton Beach;Thunderstorms;83;69;SSW;5;70%;88%;10
White Plains;Thunderstorms;81;66;S;5;74%;90%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather