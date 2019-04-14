NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;62;34;WNW;15;67%;68%;2
Binghamton;A shower or two;51;32;NW;16;72%;68%;2
Buffalo;Rain/snow showers;42;32;W;14;82%;63%;2
Central Park;A bit of a.m. rain;64;43;WNW;18;60%;55%;3
Dansville;Rain and drizzle;47;32;WNW;14;68%;57%;2
Dunkirk;Rain/snow showers;42;33;W;13;79%;63%;2
East Hampton;Rain, then a shower;59;41;WNW;16;79%;67%;4
Elmira;A brief shower;53;31;WNW;14;64%;49%;2
Farmingdale;Rain, then a shower;64;41;WNW;18;63%;66%;3
Fort Drum;Showers of rain/snow;42;30;WNW;11;85%;81%;1
Fulton;Rain and drizzle;45;34;WNW;15;71%;58%;1
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;60;34;NW;10;70%;74%;2
Islip;Rain, then a shower;63;40;WNW;16;62%;65%;3
Ithaca;Spotty showers;52;32;NW;17;76%;68%;2
Jamestown;Showers of rain/snow;41;32;WNW;17;79%;57%;2
Massena;Showers of rain/snow;43;31;WNW;10;83%;81%;1
Montauk;Rain, then a shower;60;42;WNW;15;77%;67%;4
Montgomery;Spotty showers;65;35;WNW;16;65%;61%;3
Monticello;Spotty showers;58;33;WNW;15;71%;64%;3
New York;Occasional a.m. rain;64;43;WNW;18;55%;55%;3
New York Jfk;Rain and a t-storm;62;43;WNW;22;67%;65%;4
New York Lga;Rain and a t-storm;63;42;WNW;20;61%;65%;4
Newburgh;Spotty showers;65;37;WNW;14;62%;60%;3
Niagara Falls;Showers of rain/snow;45;31;W;15;74%;57%;2
Ogdensburg;Showers of rain/snow;42;30;WNW;9;84%;80%;1
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;49;33;WNW;15;72%;65%;2
Plattsburgh;Rain and drizzle;51;34;NW;8;74%;82%;1
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;66;37;WNW;15;61%;61%;3
Rochester;Showers of rain/snow;44;34;WNW;14;78%;58%;2
Rome;Rain/snow showers;51;33;WNW;15;76%;83%;1
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;48;26;WNW;9;86%;80%;2
Shirley;Rain, then a shower;63;40;WNW;16;65%;66%;4
Syracuse;Rain/snow showers;50;35;WNW;17;72%;66%;1
Watertown;Showers of rain/snow;43;31;NW;11;85%;60%;1
Wellsville;Showers of rain/snow;46;31;WNW;16;71%;56%;2
Westhampton Beach;Rain, then a shower;64;36;WNW;18;66%;67%;3
White Plains;Rain and a t-storm;64;39;WNW;18;62%;65%;3
