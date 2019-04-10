NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cloudy;54;36;SE;7;33%;25%;3
Binghamton;Overcast;48;39;ESE;5;44%;13%;3
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;50;43;ESE;12;50%;60%;2
Central Park;Partial sunshine;56;48;S;2;32%;0%;7
Dansville;An afternoon shower;52;43;SE;8;49%;47%;2
Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;52;47;SSE;10;48%;66%;2
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;50;39;SSW;8;39%;1%;7
Elmira;Cloudy;52;38;ESE;4;48%;33%;3
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;53;41;S;8;36%;0%;7
Fort Drum;A shower in the p.m.;45;36;ENE;6;44%;80%;5
Fulton;A shower in the p.m.;46;39;E;5;39%;66%;3
Glens Falls;Becoming cloudy;51;32;N;4;34%;8%;6
Islip;Clouds and sun;53;40;S;7;32%;1%;7
Ithaca;An afternoon shower;50;40;ESE;5;48%;47%;3
Jamestown;A shower in the a.m.;52;46;SE;11;59%;59%;2
Massena;Increasing clouds;45;28;ESE;6;49%;55%;6
Montauk;Clouds and sun;51;40;SW;6;45%;0%;7
Montgomery;Partly sunny;57;37;SSW;4;40%;1%;7
Monticello;Sunny intervals;54;36;SE;4;39%;2%;7
New York;Partly sunny;55;46;S;6;28%;0%;7
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;54;44;SSE;10;39%;0%;7
New York Lga;Partly sunny;55;47;S;8;33%;0%;7
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;57;38;SSE;5;37%;2%;7
Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;46;40;E;13;54%;66%;2
Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;47;33;ENE;5;43%;63%;6
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;48;39;ESE;5;51%;31%;3
Plattsburgh;Becoming cloudy;46;30;WSW;7;41%;55%;6
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;58;38;SSE;4;36%;2%;7
Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;46;41;ESE;9;47%;66%;3
Rome;A shower in the p.m.;51;38;ENE;5;38%;66%;3
Saranac Lake;Not as cold;43;23;N;4;47%;8%;6
Shirley;Partly sunny;53;36;SSW;7;34%;1%;7
Syracuse;An afternoon shower;50;40;E;6;41%;55%;3
Watertown;A shower in the p.m.;47;36;ENE;5;47%;80%;3
Wellsville;Cloudy with a shower;51;44;SSE;8;46%;57%;2
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;53;33;SW;7;39%;1%;7
White Plains;Clouds and sun;55;40;SSW;8;35%;2%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather