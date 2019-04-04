NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Bit of rain, snow;42;38;SSE;8;43%;85%;3
Binghamton;A wintry mix;39;37;SSE;11;69%;85%;1
Buffalo;Breezy with rain;50;41;SSW;15;71%;74%;1
Central Park;Rain, cooler;44;43;SSE;5;57%;90%;2
Dansville;Breezy with rain;52;42;S;14;64%;84%;1
Dunkirk;Periods of rain;52;41;SSW;14;70%;74%;1
East Hampton;A shower;43;40;SSE;9;51%;88%;2
Elmira;Occasional rain;47;38;SSE;9;71%;84%;1
Farmingdale;Spotty showers;44;41;SSE;10;58%;90%;2
Fort Drum;Bit of rain, snow;44;37;SSW;11;58%;86%;3
Fulton;Afternoon rain;45;40;S;10;62%;88%;2
Glens Falls;Showers of rain/snow;42;35;SSW;6;45%;84%;3
Islip;Spotty showers;44;42;SSE;9;56%;91%;2
Ithaca;Rain and ice;44;39;SSE;14;68%;86%;1
Jamestown;Breezy with rain;49;41;SSE;15;79%;75%;1
Massena;Rain/snow showers;43;35;SW;7;47%;78%;3
Montauk;Becoming cloudy;43;39;SSE;6;51%;78%;4
Montgomery;Rain, snow;40;36;N;5;60%;85%;2
Monticello;Ice, then rain;36;34;SSE;5;70%;86%;2
New York;Rain, cooler;44;43;SSE;8;58%;90%;2
New York Jfk;Periods of rain;43;42;SSE;13;63%;90%;2
New York Lga;Occasional rain;43;41;SSE;11;55%;91%;2
Newburgh;Rain, snow;40;38;SE;6;61%;86%;2
Niagara Falls;Rain, mainly early;51;40;SW;9;73%;80%;1
Ogdensburg;Bit of rain, snow;43;36;SSW;6;49%;68%;3
Penn (Yan);Periods of rain;47;41;SSW;12;67%;84%;1
Plattsburgh;Showers of rain/snow;42;36;S;10;42%;84%;3
Poughkeepsie;Rain, snow;42;38;SSW;4;55%;89%;2
Rochester;Periods of rain;51;43;SSW;12;68%;75%;1
Rome;Bit of rain, snow;41;36;E;10;56%;83%;2
Saranac Lake;Showers of rain/snow;42;31;SSW;7;44%;82%;3
Shirley;Showers around;44;41;SSE;8;54%;91%;2
Syracuse;Rain, snow;44;40;SSE;11;64%;85%;2
Watertown;Afternoon rain;44;37;SSW;8;60%;86%;2
Wellsville;Rain at times;46;41;SSW;12;71%;84%;1
Westhampton Beach;Spotty showers;43;39;SSE;9;54%;91%;2
White Plains;Periods of rain;41;38;ESE;8;54%;90%;2
