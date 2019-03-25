NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny, but cold;40;17;NW;10;35%;0%;5
Binghamton;Sunny, but cold;35;18;N;10;41%;4%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, cold;39;22;SSW;8;48%;0%;5
Central Park;Sunny, but chilly;46;31;N;7;30%;0%;5
Dansville;Sunny, but cold;42;22;SSE;7;41%;0%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, cold;38;19;S;6;53%;0%;5
East Hampton;Brilliant sunshine;43;30;N;10;36%;1%;5
Elmira;Sunny, but cold;42;16;N;7;42%;4%;5
Farmingdale;Sunny and cooler;44;29;NNE;12;33%;0%;5
Fort Drum;Sunny, but cold;33;20;SW;7;44%;2%;5
Fulton;Sunny, but cold;34;19;S;7;40%;0%;5
Glens Falls;Sunny, but cold;39;16;NNW;7;38%;0%;5
Islip;Plenty of sun;45;28;N;11;30%;0%;5
Ithaca;Sunny, but cold;37;17;E;9;47%;0%;5
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, cold;38;21;ENE;7;44%;0%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny, cold;34;17;SW;8;50%;3%;5
Montauk;Sunny;42;30;NNE;9;38%;0%;5
Montgomery;Sunny and cooler;44;22;NNW;8;36%;0%;5
Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;41;16;NNW;8;43%;2%;5
New York;Sunny, but chilly;47;30;NNE;11;27%;0%;5
New York Jfk;Plenty of sun;46;31;NNE;15;34%;0%;5
New York Lga;Sunny and cooler;45;32;NNE;15;31%;0%;5
Newburgh;Plenty of sun;44;22;N;9;41%;0%;5
Niagara Falls;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;SW;8;48%;0%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cold;36;20;SSW;7;47%;3%;5
Penn (Yan);Sunny, but cold;38;21;WSW;6;48%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Sunny, but cold;34;17;WSW;7;45%;2%;5
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and cooler;44;23;NNE;8;34%;0%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, cold;38;22;SW;8;45%;1%;5
Rome;Sunny, but cold;35;16;NNE;8;43%;0%;5
Saranac Lake;Sunny, but cold;30;6;N;6;51%;2%;5
Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;45;26;N;10;31%;0%;5
Syracuse;Sunny, but cold;36;20;SSW;9;45%;0%;5
Watertown;Sunny, but cold;33;19;S;6;50%;2%;5
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;40;17;ENE;8;39%;0%;5
Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;46;19;NNE;12;33%;0%;5
White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;43;26;N;13;33%;0%;5
