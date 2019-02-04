NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, mild;50;20;NW;10;72%;3%;3
Binghamton;Cooler;44;21;NNW;10;80%;13%;1
Buffalo;Cooler;41;22;NE;11;79%;13%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;58;41;NNW;4;61%;6%;3
Dansville;Mostly cloudy, mild;45;24;N;8;66%;30%;1
Dunkirk;Colder;40;21;ENE;8;84%;40%;1
East Hampton;Areas of morning fog;48;30;NNW;9;78%;7%;3
Elmira;Cooler;47;21;N;7;69%;16%;2
Farmingdale;Areas of morning fog;53;29;N;7;72%;6%;3
Fort Drum;Cooler;42;11;N;14;73%;46%;1
Fulton;Cooler;42;16;N;14;70%;43%;1
Glens Falls;Fog, then some sun;46;19;NNW;8;72%;7%;2
Islip;Areas of morning fog;53;28;N;8;68%;5%;3
Ithaca;Cooler;44;17;NW;10;85%;27%;1
Jamestown;Colder;37;22;NE;9;79%;27%;1
Massena;A heavy a.m. shower;41;5;NW;14;78%;55%;1
Montauk;Areas of morning fog;46;32;NW;5;79%;6%;3
Montgomery;Fog in the morning;53;21;WNW;7;74%;4%;3
Monticello;Clouds and sun, mild;50;20;NW;9;71%;14%;3
New York;Partly sunny;58;41;NW;7;58%;5%;3
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;51;32;NNW;8;72%;6%;3
New York Lga;Partly sunny;57;39;NNW;8;62%;6%;3
Newburgh;Fog in the morning;56;24;NNW;8;66%;4%;3
Niagara Falls;Colder;38;20;NNE;11;80%;13%;1
Ogdensburg;Colder in the a.m.;42;7;NNW;11;85%;26%;1
Penn (Yan);Cooler;44;22;NNW;9;73%;27%;1
Plattsburgh;A heavy a.m. shower;44;11;NW;9;72%;55%;1
Poughkeepsie;Areas of morning fog;57;24;NNW;5;66%;5%;3
Rochester;Cooler;45;22;N;11;76%;27%;1
Rome;Cooler;42;17;NNW;11;87%;45%;1
Saranac Lake;Cloudy and cooler;43;8;NW;12;88%;25%;1
Shirley;Fog in the morning;53;26;N;9;71%;5%;3
Syracuse;Rain and drizzle;44;17;NW;14;79%;54%;1
Watertown;Showers around;41;13;NNE;14;78%;62%;1
Wellsville;Cooler;45;23;N;9;60%;34%;1
Westhampton Beach;Fog in the morning;51;22;NNW;5;74%;5%;3
White Plains;Areas of morning fog;54;27;N;7;70%;6%;3
