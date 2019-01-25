NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clearing;24;18;SSE;5;49%;30%;1
Binghamton;Cloudy and cold;19;15;SSE;7;66%;44%;1
Buffalo;Cloudy, some snow;20;17;SW;8;67%;84%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;33;28;E;5;42%;20%;1
Dansville;Some afternoon snow;23;18;SSE;6;56%;66%;1
Dunkirk;Cloudy, some snow;21;17;SW;7;64%;86%;1
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;33;27;SSE;8;42%;26%;1
Elmira;Cloudy and cold;24;17;SSE;6;56%;44%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;8;45%;25%;1
Fort Drum;Cloudy, some snow;16;10;SSE;6;73%;87%;1
Fulton;A bit of snow;20;12;SE;6;57%;81%;1
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;11;N;5;61%;33%;1
Islip;Periods of sun;32;26;SSE;7;39%;25%;2
Ithaca;Cloudy and cold;21;15;SSE;8;68%;44%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy, some snow;18;15;S;8;76%;85%;1
Massena;Cloudy and cold;13;5;E;4;73%;72%;1
Montauk;Becoming cloudy;33;28;NE;6;49%;25%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny;28;16;N;6;53%;27%;1
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SSE;6;57%;38%;1
New York;Periods of sun;33;28;S;6;35%;19%;1
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;33;29;E;9;47%;23%;1
New York Lga;Periods of sun;34;29;E;9;43%;21%;1
Newburgh;Partly sunny;29;20;SE;6;53%;26%;2
Niagara Falls;Snow;19;16;WSW;6;69%;80%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy and cold;14;9;SE;5;64%;59%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy and cold;21;16;S;7;60%;44%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;5;SSW;2;73%;59%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;29;18;E;4;49%;28%;1
Rochester;Some snow;20;16;SSW;8;63%;70%;1
Rome;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;12;E;7;70%;44%;1
Saranac Lake;A bit of a.m. snow;13;5;SSE;5;81%;67%;1
Shirley;Clouds and sun;32;23;SE;7;42%;25%;1
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;14;SE;8;63%;44%;1
Watertown;Cloudy, some snow;18;10;SSE;5;79%;87%;1
Wellsville;Some afternoon snow;20;16;SSW;7;62%;66%;1
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;32;18;ENE;6;46%;25%;2
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;30;23;E;7;46%;23%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather