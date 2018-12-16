NY Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A snow shower;41;23;NW;10;64%;74%;1

Binghamton;P.M. snow showers;33;19;NW;15;87%;86%;1

Buffalo;P.M. snow showers;36;26;WNW;15;74%;73%;1

Central Park;Increasingly windy;47;30;WNW;20;61%;3%;2

Dansville;P.M. snow showers;38;24;WNW;11;70%;84%;1

Dunkirk;P.M. snow showers;36;26;WNW;13;72%;68%;1

East Hampton;A morning shower;45;29;WNW;14;66%;70%;2

Elmira;P.M. snow showers;38;24;NW;14;71%;87%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;47;27;WNW;14;64%;5%;2

Fort Drum;Periods of snow;33;17;NW;11;88%;88%;0

Fulton;P.M. snow showers;37;21;NW;15;75%;82%;1

Glens Falls;A little snow;39;20;NW;6;77%;64%;1

Islip;Breezy with some sun;48;29;WNW;14;58%;6%;2

Ithaca;P.M. snow showers;35;21;NW;15;85%;87%;1

Jamestown;P.M. snow showers;32;22;NW;15;86%;82%;1

Massena;Snow showers;34;18;NW;10;88%;88%;0

Montauk;A morning shower;44;29;WNW;14;73%;56%;2

Montgomery;A snow shower;41;26;WNW;10;74%;57%;2

Monticello;P.M. snow showers;37;21;NW;10;71%;67%;1

New York;Increasingly windy;47;30;WNW;20;56%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;46;29;WNW;18;66%;3%;2

New York Lga;Increasingly windy;47;31;WNW;20;61%;3%;2

Newburgh;A snow shower;43;26;WNW;9;66%;57%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;26;WNW;18;76%;47%;1

Ogdensburg;Snow showers;36;17;NW;8;75%;72%;0

Penn (Yan);P.M. snow showers;36;23;NW;14;77%;85%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;19;NW;6;78%;69%;0

Poughkeepsie;A snow shower;42;25;WNW;8;73%;57%;2

Rochester;Afternoon flurries;37;24;NW;14;72%;67%;1

Rome;P.M. snow showers;36;19;NW;11;86%;89%;1

Saranac Lake;On-and-off snow;31;12;NW;7;92%;90%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny, breezy;47;28;WNW;14;64%;6%;2

Syracuse;P.M. snow showers;35;20;NW;15;84%;90%;1

Watertown;P.M. snow showers;35;18;NW;11;86%;80%;1

Wellsville;P.M. snow showers;33;22;NW;15;72%;85%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;46;27;WNW;15;66%;9%;2

White Plains;Clouds and sun;44;26;WNW;13;66%;5%;2

