NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;41;26;ENE;5;70%;37%;1
Binghamton;Periods of sun, cold;36;24;ESE;4;84%;33%;1
Buffalo;Inc. clouds;39;32;S;8;70%;61%;2
Central Park;A shower in places;50;37;N;2;71%;77%;1
Dansville;Periods of sun, cold;40;28;N;3;73%;59%;1
Dunkirk;Periods of sun, cold;39;31;SSW;6;70%;70%;1
East Hampton;A shower or two;54;40;N;8;71%;79%;1
Elmira;Partly sunny;41;23;SW;3;74%;30%;1
Farmingdale;A quick shower;51;35;N;5;75%;76%;1
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;27;NE;5;89%;68%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;26;SSW;4;72%;62%;1
Glens Falls;Not as cold;40;23;WNW;2;82%;32%;1
Islip;A stray shower;53;40;N;7;68%;75%;1
Ithaca;Periods of sun, cold;37;23;ESE;4;86%;31%;1
Jamestown;Clouds and sun, cold;35;27;SSW;6;81%;64%;1
Massena;Mostly cloudy;38;21;NNE;6;83%;44%;1
Montauk;A shower or two;53;39;N;6;77%;80%;1
Montgomery;An a.m. snow shower;45;28;N;3;82%;88%;1
Monticello;An a.m. snow shower;42;29;NNW;6;74%;89%;1
New York;A shower in places;50;37;N;6;69%;77%;1
New York Jfk;A stray shower;51;36;NNE;8;79%;78%;1
New York Lga;A shower in spots;52;38;N;8;68%;77%;1
Newburgh;An a.m. snow shower;45;32;NE;5;75%;79%;1
Niagara Falls;Remaining cloudy;39;31;SW;6;71%;63%;1
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;25;SSE;4;72%;44%;1
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, cold;39;29;NW;4;78%;59%;1
Plattsburgh;Mainly cloudy;38;25;N;2;79%;66%;1
Poughkeepsie;An a.m. snow shower;44;30;NE;2;80%;82%;1
Rochester;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;29;SSW;7;72%;60%;1
Rome;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;25;ESE;5;85%;38%;1
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;20;N;3;92%;67%;1
Shirley;A shower in places;54;40;N;7;69%;74%;1
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;25;S;5;79%;70%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;26;NE;5;84%;75%;1
Wellsville;Partly sunny;39;29;S;6;64%;27%;2
Westhampton Beach;A stray shower;53;36;N;6;75%;75%;1
White Plains;A shower in places;47;32;NNE;5;78%;76%;1
