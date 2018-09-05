NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A strong t-storm;85;59;N;6;73%;59%;3

Binghamton;A strong t-storm;77;57;N;8;85%;66%;3

Buffalo;Showers around;78;61;ENE;8;77%;83%;3

Central Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;NW;5;70%;57%;6

Dansville;Showers around;78;57;NNE;6;78%;70%;3

Dunkirk;Showers around;76;61;ENE;7;82%;85%;3

East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;WNW;8;85%;44%;6

Elmira;Thundershower;80;56;N;5;81%;66%;3

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;88;68;NW;9;74%;44%;6

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cooler;75;52;NE;8;80%;16%;4

Fulton;Spotty showers;76;55;ENE;8;75%;66%;3

Glens Falls;A strong t-storm;81;53;NNE;7;82%;57%;3

Islip;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;NNW;8;79%;44%;6

Ithaca;Morning showers;77;54;N;7;86%;71%;3

Jamestown;Showers around;73;58;NNE;7;88%;70%;3

Massena;Partly sunny, cooler;76;48;N;8;66%;11%;5

Montauk;Sun and clouds;84;67;WNW;6;82%;44%;6

Montgomery;A strong t-storm;89;63;NNW;6;76%;66%;6

Monticello;A strong t-storm;84;62;N;6;79%;66%;6

New York;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;NNE;8;70%;57%;6

New York Jfk;Humid with some sun;88;70;NW;10;76%;44%;6

New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;NW;9;61%;57%;6

Newburgh;A p.m. t-storm;90;64;N;5;75%;66%;6

Niagara Falls;Not as warm;77;61;NNE;7;75%;20%;3

Ogdensburg;Cooler with some sun;75;51;N;7;70%;14%;5

Penn (Yan);Showers around;76;57;N;6;80%;70%;3

Plattsburgh;Showers around;75;48;NW;8;67%;62%;3

Poughkeepsie;A p.m. t-storm;90;62;N;5;70%;66%;6

Rochester;Showers around;77;58;E;7;79%;82%;3

Rome;Showers around;79;54;NNE;8;81%;63%;3

Saranac Lake;Cooler but humid;71;41;N;6;81%;57%;3

Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;NW;8;82%;44%;6

Syracuse;Showers around;78;55;NNE;9;86%;63%;3

Watertown;Not as warm;76;49;NE;8;73%;15%;4

Wellsville;Showers around;78;59;NE;6;75%;70%;3

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;85;65;N;9;73%;44%;6

White Plains;A t-storm around;89;66;NNW;6;70%;55%;6

