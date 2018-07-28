NY Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;80;59;W;6;61%;8%;8

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;73;58;WNW;6;68%;33%;9

Buffalo;Spotty showers;76;61;SSW;8;63%;64%;8

Central Park;Mostly sunny;83;70;SW;2;56%;9%;10

Dansville;A t-storm around;79;59;SSW;5;60%;45%;9

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;76;61;S;7;66%;30%;9

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;81;66;WSW;7;64%;12%;9

Elmira;A t-storm around;78;57;N;4;67%;47%;9

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;83;66;SW;9;56%;30%;10

Fort Drum;Sun and some clouds;77;61;SSW;8;65%;23%;8

Fulton;Partly sunny;79;60;SSW;6;55%;21%;9

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;W;5;65%;8%;7

Islip;Mostly sunny;84;67;W;7;54%;30%;10

Ithaca;Partly sunny;76;58;S;5;68%;34%;9

Jamestown;A t-storm around;72;57;S;6;71%;45%;9

Massena;An afternoon shower;79;60;SW;8;66%;47%;8

Montauk;Mostly sunny;81;68;WSW;6;67%;12%;9

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;59;WNW;6;61%;8%;9

Monticello;Mostly sunny;79;57;NW;6;63%;9%;10

New York;Mostly sunny;84;69;NNW;6;49%;9%;10

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;84;70;SW;11;61%;9%;10

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;85;72;SW;10;49%;9%;10

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;83;62;NW;6;62%;8%;9

Niagara Falls;A shower;78;61;SW;7;66%;60%;8

Ogdensburg;An afternoon shower;79;59;SSW;6;65%;46%;8

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;77;62;SW;5;64%;45%;9

Plattsburgh;An afternoon shower;79;59;WSW;6;58%;45%;7

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;82;61;N;5;58%;9%;9

Rochester;A passing shower;79;60;SW;7;64%;60%;9

Rome;Partial sunshine;78;57;NNE;7;67%;16%;9

Saranac Lake;An afternoon shower;74;50;SW;6;62%;46%;8

Shirley;Mostly sunny;84;66;WSW;7;57%;9%;10

Syracuse;A passing shower;77;60;SSW;7;70%;59%;9

Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SSW;8;65%;22%;9

Wellsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;58;WSW;5;66%;45%;9

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;62;WSW;9;55%;10%;9

White Plains;Mostly sunny;82;66;SW;8;58%;9%;10

_____

