NY Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;82;60;WNW;6;76%;67%;6

Binghamton;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;NNW;6;75%;62%;7

Buffalo;A morning shower;74;60;WSW;12;66%;52%;6

Central Park;A t-storm in spots;86;70;WNW;1;72%;45%;9

Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;79;58;WSW;8;59%;64%;9

Dunkirk;A morning shower;74;59;WSW;9;70%;50%;9

East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SW;6;86%;56%;6

Elmira;A shower in the a.m.;79;56;WNW;7;70%;61%;7

Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;84;67;W;9;76%;54%;8

Fort Drum;Morning showers;76;59;SW;10;79%;95%;5

Fulton;A passing shower;77;60;WSW;8;62%;65%;8

Glens Falls;Some sun, a shower;81;58;WSW;5;76%;60%;7

Islip;A t-storm in spots;84;69;WSW;8;76%;54%;8

Ithaca;A shower in the a.m.;77;56;W;6;74%;63%;7

Jamestown;A shower in the a.m.;71;55;SW;10;74%;60%;10

Massena;Spotty showers;78;59;SW;7;78%;74%;8

Montauk;A t-storm in spots;79;69;SW;4;88%;55%;6

Montgomery;A morning t-storm;85;61;WNW;6;72%;56%;9

Monticello;A passing shower;81;58;NW;5;73%;59%;8

New York;A t-storm in spots;86;70;W;6;71%;44%;9

New York Jfk;A t-storm in spots;84;70;W;10;77%;47%;9

New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WNW;9;66%;46%;9

Newburgh;A shower in spots;84;62;WNW;6;77%;46%;9

Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;75;59;W;9;69%;66%;5

Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;77;58;SW;6;72%;78%;5

Penn (Yan);A shower in the a.m.;77;60;WSW;7;67%;65%;9

Plattsburgh;Showers around;79;60;WSW;5;70%;67%;6

Poughkeepsie;A passing shower;84;62;W;4;71%;60%;8

Rochester;A passing shower;76;60;WSW;9;73%;66%;6

Rome;A shower in the p.m.;79;59;SW;6;73%;64%;9

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;73;52;SW;6;73%;70%;5

Shirley;A t-storm in spots;83;68;SW;7;77%;61%;7

Syracuse;A few showers;78;60;SW;8;79%;72%;9

Watertown;Spotty showers;76;59;WSW;9;77%;79%;9

Wellsville;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;W;8;69%;59%;9

Westhampton Beach;A t-storm in spots;82;64;WSW;7;76%;60%;8

White Plains;A morning shower;83;67;WNW;6;73%;52%;8

