NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers and t-storms;82;71;SE;7;79%;77%;3
Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;77;66;SSE;12;84%;83%;3
Buffalo;A t-storm, warmer;84;73;SSE;10;72%;80%;5
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;81;74;SSE;8;90%;79%;2
Dansville;A shower or t-storm;87;70;SSE;12;65%;80%;5
Dunkirk;A t-storm, warmer;83;73;SSE;10;76%;80%;5
East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;80;72;SE;9;88%;64%;3
Elmira;A shower or t-storm;84;70;SSE;9;84%;88%;3
Farmingdale;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;71;SSE;16;86%;73%;3
Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SSE;13;78%;83%;3
Fulton;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SE;10;62%;82%;3
Glens Falls;Cloudy with t-storms;80;66;S;8;92%;87%;3
Islip;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;73;SE;12;84%;73%;3
Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;82;69;SSE;13;81%;84%;3
Jamestown;A t-storm, warmer;79;68;SSE;10;81%;73%;5
Massena;Showers and t-storms;88;70;S;8;78%;72%;4
Montauk;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SSE;8;88%;55%;3
Montgomery;Cloudy with t-storms;80;69;SSE;9;88%;81%;2
Monticello;Cloudy with t-storms;76;68;SE;7;89%;83%;3
New York;Showers and t-storms;80;75;SSE;10;84%;79%;3
New York Jfk;A shower or t-storm;80;72;SSE;17;92%;74%;3
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SSE;16;80%;77%;3
Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;79;71;SE;7;88%;78%;3
Niagara Falls;A t-storm, warmer;85;74;SSE;9;71%;80%;4
Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SSE;7;75%;81%;4
Penn (Yan);Some sun, a t-storm;83;72;SSE;11;78%;82%;5
Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;84;67;S;14;75%;82%;3
Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;80;70;SE;8;83%;77%;3
Rochester;A shower or t-storm;87;73;SSE;10;74%;80%;4
Rome;Showers and t-storms;86;71;ESE;10;78%;85%;2
Saranac Lake;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;S;11;79%;80%;3
Shirley;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;73;SE;9;84%;73%;3
Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;87;71;SE;12;76%;82%;3
Watertown;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SSE;11;73%;81%;3
Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;79;70;SSE;7;78%;80%;5
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;68;SSE;11;80%;73%;3
White Plains;Showers and t-storms;79;69;SSE;10;87%;78%;3
_____
