NY Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;82;63;E;5;51%;71%;10

Binghamton;Sun and clouds, nice;75;58;ESE;10;58%;66%;8

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;82;63;ESE;12;56%;38%;6

Central Park;Occasional p.m. rain;78;66;ENE;13;60%;92%;10

Dansville;Mainly cloudy;82;59;SSE;14;48%;42%;6

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;80;61;ESE;12;61%;44%;6

East Hampton;Inc. clouds;74;68;ESE;10;68%;87%;10

Elmira;Not as warm;81;58;SE;8;57%;66%;8

Farmingdale;A little p.m. rain;76;66;ENE;13;63%;91%;10

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;86;60;SSE;10;46%;58%;9

Fulton;Clouding up;84;62;SE;9;41%;61%;8

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;83;59;SE;6;55%;77%;9

Islip;A touch of p.m. rain;75;68;ESE;11;67%;92%;10

Ithaca;Partly sunny;79;58;SE;11;55%;65%;8

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;74;58;SE;13;68%;42%;6

Massena;Sun and clouds;89;61;ESE;5;50%;57%;9

Montauk;Inc. clouds;75;67;E;7;72%;81%;9

Montgomery;Not as warm;78;60;ENE;7;60%;75%;10

Monticello;Not as warm;72;59;ENE;7;62%;74%;10

New York;A little p.m. rain;78;66;ESE;13;62%;92%;10

New York Jfk;A touch of p.m. rain;76;66;ENE;16;67%;92%;10

New York Lga;A bit of p.m. rain;79;68;ENE;15;53%;91%;10

Newburgh;Inc. clouds;77;64;E;7;67%;82%;10

Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;83;64;ESE;10;61%;66%;6

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;87;63;SE;6;52%;58%;9

Penn (Yan);Periods of sun;80;60;SE;11;51%;44%;7

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;10;52%;28%;9

Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;79;63;E;6;54%;75%;9

Rochester;Partly sunny;84;63;SE;10;54%;35%;7

Rome;Partial sunshine;83;60;ESE;9;50%;61%;9

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;81;51;SE;7;52%;67%;9

Shirley;Inc. clouds;75;69;E;9;68%;87%;10

Syracuse;Partly sunny;82;62;SE;10;51%;63%;9

Watertown;Partly sunny;86;59;SE;9;44%;59%;9

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;75;58;E;7;65%;44%;5

Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;77;68;E;10;60%;87%;10

White Plains;Inc. clouds;76;64;E;10;60%;85%;10

