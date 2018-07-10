NY Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;81;52;N;7;47%;5%;10

Binghamton;Sun, some clouds;75;51;N;9;53%;4%;10

Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SE;8;49%;3%;10

Central Park;Some sun, less humid;86;68;N;5;50%;27%;10

Dansville;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;NNE;8;47%;3%;10

Dunkirk;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;ESE;8;58%;27%;10

East Hampton;Some sun, less humid;79;62;NE;7;68%;6%;10

Elmira;Partly sunny;79;44;NNW;8;56%;8%;10

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;84;65;E;9;58%;27%;10

Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;SE;8;47%;4%;10

Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;N;8;42%;3%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;78;49;N;9;50%;5%;10

Islip;Clouds and sun;83;64;SSE;8;52%;27%;10

Ithaca;Some sun;77;46;N;9;54%;5%;10

Jamestown;Sunny and beautiful;74;53;NNE;7;59%;3%;10

Massena;Partly sunny;78;52;SE;6;47%;4%;9

Montauk;Partly sunny;78;64;ENE;6;75%;4%;10

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;54;NNE;8;51%;6%;10

Monticello;Sunshine, less humid;79;50;N;7;54%;6%;10

New York;Clouds and sun;86;68;NE;8;43%;26%;10

New York Jfk;Periods of sun;85;67;ESE;11;58%;6%;10

New York Lga;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;11;46%;27%;10

Newburgh;Not as hot;83;56;N;8;56%;6%;9

Niagara Falls;Sunshine and nice;80;59;SW;8;47%;0%;10

Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;78;53;SSW;6;46%;4%;9

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;77;57;NNW;8;49%;4%;10

Plattsburgh;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;WSW;10;48%;8%;9

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;84;54;NE;7;50%;8%;10

Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;SW;8;49%;4%;10

Rome;Sun, some clouds;81;47;NE;7;47%;6%;10

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;72;39;ESE;6;48%;8%;10

Shirley;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;8;58%;27%;9

Syracuse;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;NNW;9;49%;6%;10

Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;ESE;8;47%;3%;10

Wellsville;Partly sunny;77;49;N;7;55%;5%;10

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;82;56;N;9;61%;27%;10

White Plains;Sun and clouds;83;61;ESE;9;53%;27%;10

