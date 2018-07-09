NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A t-storm in spots;87;60;NNW;6;57%;47%;10
Binghamton;A shower in spots;80;59;N;8;66%;52%;9
Buffalo;Nice with some sun;81;62;NNW;9;58%;12%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny and hot;92;71;N;5;48%;59%;10
Dansville;A morning shower;85;58;NW;8;56%;58%;10
Dunkirk;Nice with some sun;79;60;N;8;65%;14%;10
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;68;SW;8;63%;55%;10
Elmira;Some sun, a shower;85;55;NW;7;64%;52%;6
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;87;70;WNW;11;56%;56%;10
Fort Drum;Showers around;80;54;NNE;7;67%;65%;6
Fulton;A morning shower;82;57;NNW;8;60%;57%;6
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;82;56;N;6;68%;57%;9
Islip;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSW;10;55%;56%;10
Ithaca;A shower in places;83;54;N;8;66%;52%;7
Jamestown;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;N;8;63%;18%;10
Massena;A shower in the a.m.;82;52;NNW;8;62%;57%;9
Montauk;Mostly sunny;83;66;SW;7;69%;55%;10
Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;91;62;NW;6;53%;51%;10
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;85;61;NNW;6;60%;48%;10
New York;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;N;9;46%;58%;10
New York Jfk;Sunshine, very warm;87;70;SE;12;59%;57%;10
New York Lga;Mostly sunny and hot;92;72;NNE;11;44%;58%;10
Newburgh;A t-storm in spots;90;64;N;6;58%;52%;10
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;84;64;NNW;8;51%;2%;10
Ogdensburg;A shower in the a.m.;80;53;N;7;64%;58%;8
Penn (Yan);A shower in spots;83;58;NNW;8;59%;55%;7
Plattsburgh;Heavy showers;80;57;WNW;7;69%;68%;6
Poughkeepsie;A t-storm in spots;91;63;NW;5;50%;54%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;N;8;62%;22%;10
Rome;A shower in places;84;56;NW;8;64%;56%;7
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;75;42;N;6;69%;62%;6
Shirley;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSW;9;57%;55%;10
Syracuse;Some sun, a shower;83;57;WNW;9;67%;55%;6
Watertown;Showers around;81;52;NNE;7;68%;66%;6
Wellsville;A morning shower;82;57;NNW;8;65%;57%;8
Westhampton Beach;Sunshine, more humid;85;67;SW;10;57%;55%;10
White Plains;Mostly sunny;90;66;N;7;50%;59%;10
