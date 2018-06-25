NY Forecast
Updated 8:02 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;78;57;SSE;5;42%;3%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;75;57;S;5;51%;25%;11
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;SSE;10;43%;30%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;S;7;43%;4%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;82;62;S;7;47%;27%;10
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;78;66;SSE;9;50%;31%;10
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, nice;71;62;SSW;8;53%;5%;11
Elmira;Mostly sunny;81;57;S;5;52%;25%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;75;62;S;8;52%;4%;11
Fort Drum;Sunshine and nice;77;59;SSE;5;44%;10%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny;78;59;S;3;44%;25%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;SSW;4;49%;4%;10
Islip;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;S;8;45%;3%;11
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSE;5;53%;25%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;77;61;SSE;7;58%;31%;11
Massena;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;SSW;5;47%;7%;10
Montauk;Mostly sunny;74;62;SSW;4;59%;4%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;57;SSW;4;46%;6%;11
Monticello;Mostly sunny;74;55;SSW;6;48%;11%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;77;65;S;11;39%;3%;11
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;S;10;52%;4%;11
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;79;66;S;11;40%;4%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;7;46%;6%;11
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;7;44%;55%;8
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;S;5;44%;8%;10
Penn (Yan);Sunshine and nice;80;61;SSW;5;47%;25%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;SW;5;46%;4%;10
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;79;58;S;3;43%;6%;10
Rochester;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;9;48%;27%;10
Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;3;52%;13%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;75;46;SSW;4;46%;4%;10
Shirley;Sunshine and nice;73;62;SSW;8;48%;3%;11
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;4;51%;25%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;SE;4;49%;13%;10
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;S;8;47%;27%;11
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;75;57;SSW;6;52%;3%;11
White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;S;6;42%;4%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather