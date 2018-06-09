NY Forecast
Updated 8:04 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
NY Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;N;6;39%;1%;10
Binghamton;Some sun, pleasant;73;52;NE;5;57%;3%;7
Buffalo;Nice with some sun;76;55;E;10;51%;11%;9
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;75;58;N;2;48%;60%;4
Dansville;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;NE;8;53%;4%;7
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;73;56;E;8;59%;25%;7
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;70;52;SE;6;51%;4%;11
Elmira;Sun and clouds;77;51;NNE;4;60%;5%;7
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;56;E;8;51%;11%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;73;50;ENE;8;41%;4%;10
Fulton;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;NE;6;48%;4%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;N;6;45%;2%;10
Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;55;SSE;8;44%;9%;5
Ithaca;Nice with some sun;74;52;NE;5;58%;3%;8
Jamestown;Partly sunny;70;53;E;9;69%;30%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;SE;6;47%;3%;10
Montauk;Partly sunny;71;54;SE;4;59%;2%;10
Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;53;NE;5;53%;1%;6
Monticello;Clouds and sun;74;49;NW;5;50%;2%;7
New York;Not as warm;75;58;SSE;7;43%;60%;4
New York Jfk;Not as warm;73;57;E;10;57%;61%;5
New York Lga;Not as warm;76;60;ENE;8;44%;11%;5
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;76;52;SW;5;49%;1%;6
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;54;E;10;52%;3%;9
Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;72;44;SSE;5;41%;3%;10
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;75;53;NNW;5;53%;1%;8
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;70;45;N;8;44%;0%;10
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;W;3;49%;2%;10
Rochester;Some sun, pleasant;74;51;E;8;50%;3%;10
Rome;Partly sunny;77;49;NE;4;47%;4%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;70;37;E;5;42%;2%;10
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;52;SE;7;44%;6%;8
Syracuse;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;NE;6;51%;4%;7
Watertown;Partly sunny;73;48;ENE;8;47%;2%;10
Wellsville;Clouds and sun;71;52;E;6;57%;14%;7
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;51;E;6;49%;6%;5
White Plains;Rather cloudy;75;54;E;6;47%;4%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather