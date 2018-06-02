NY Forecast
Published 4:33 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
NY Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;SE;7;45%;27%;10
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;48;S;10;67%;77%;4
Buffalo;Afternoon rain;74;57;S;9;69%;89%;3
Central Park;Partly sunny, cooler;68;54;ESE;15;57%;65%;6
Dansville;A little p.m. rain;74;55;S;10;63%;89%;3
Dunkirk;A few showers;73;56;S;9;72%;88%;4
East Hampton;Partly sunny, cooler;63;52;E;14;64%;64%;10
Elmira;Occasional rain;69;51;SSE;8;70%;89%;3
Farmingdale;Cooler;64;52;E;15;65%;58%;8
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;76;53;SW;9;53%;81%;5
Fulton;Rather cloudy;76;54;S;8;60%;81%;5
Glens Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;76;47;SSE;7;46%;70%;10
Islip;Partly sunny, cooler;65;53;E;13;62%;58%;8
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SSE;11;71%;72%;3
Jamestown;Afternoon rain;68;51;S;10;77%;90%;3
Massena;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;ESE;11;47%;82%;9
Montauk;Partly sunny, cooler;63;51;E;11;70%;73%;10
Montgomery;Not as warm;71;50;ESE;8;58%;76%;9
Monticello;Cooler;66;47;ESE;9;67%;73%;9
New York;Cooler;68;54;E;15;57%;65%;6
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, cooler;65;52;E;18;66%;66%;8
New York Lga;Partly sunny, cooler;68;53;ESE;16;55%;67%;6
Newburgh;Partly sunny, cooler;70;50;ESE;7;63%;75%;8
Niagara Falls;A little p.m. rain;74;57;S;6;67%;85%;3
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;75;53;SW;6;57%;74%;7
Penn (Yan);A little p.m. rain;73;53;S;10;63%;89%;3
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SSE;9;43%;28%;9
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;73;51;SE;7;51%;73%;9
Rochester;A little p.m. rain;74;58;SSE;9;67%;92%;5
Rome;Nice with some sun;74;51;S;10;59%;84%;5
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;74;42;SSE;6;46%;76%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny, cooler;65;52;E;13;64%;57%;10
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;75;53;SSE;9;65%;82%;5
Watertown;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;SSW;6;60%;79%;5
Wellsville;Afternoon rain;68;53;SSE;8;75%;88%;3
Westhampton Beach;Cooler;64;51;E;14;62%;57%;10
White Plains;Cooler;66;50;ESE;11;59%;62%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather