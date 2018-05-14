NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Low clouds breaking;76;60;SSE;7;59%;64%;8

Binghamton;Warmer;74;60;SSW;6;63%;78%;3

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;67;57;SSW;9;71%;86%;4

Central Park;Warmer;73;63;S;2;65%;65%;3

Dansville;Pleasant and warmer;78;61;SSW;5;54%;82%;7

Dunkirk;Clouds breaking;68;59;SSW;6;71%;81%;5

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;61;56;SSW;5;86%;74%;3

Elmira;Warmer;80;59;SW;5;60%;78%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSW;6;74%;66%;3

Fort Drum;Mainly cloudy;71;57;SSW;10;52%;29%;7

Fulton;Nice with some sun;74;59;S;6;55%;73%;8

Glens Falls;Low clouds breaking;75;56;SSW;7;58%;61%;5

Islip;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSW;6;82%;58%;3

Ithaca;Warmer with some sun;77;60;SSW;5;60%;84%;4

Jamestown;A t-storm around;71;59;SW;6;69%;78%;5

Massena;Periods of sun;75;54;SW;13;52%;7%;8

Montauk;Low clouds breaking;62;56;SW;3;82%;74%;4

Montgomery;Warmer;75;60;SW;6;68%;63%;4

Monticello;Warmer;72;59;SW;6;75%;63%;3

New York;Warmer;71;63;S;6;72%;65%;3

New York Jfk;Rather cloudy;66;59;S;7;79%;69%;3

New York Lga;Warmer;71;64;S;7;67%;65%;3

Newburgh;Warmer;74;62;S;6;75%;62%;4

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;70;57;SW;8;68%;94%;5

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SSW;10;54%;13%;7

Penn (Yan);Pleasant and warmer;77;61;SE;5;54%;80%;7

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;SSW;8;48%;10%;9

Poughkeepsie;Warmer;75;61;S;4;64%;66%;5

Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SSW;8;56%;83%;7

Rome;Mostly cloudy;75;57;ENE;6;60%;63%;5

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;72;46;SSW;8;50%;14%;7

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SSW;6;82%;69%;3

Syracuse;Partly sunny;76;59;SSW;7;58%;74%;6

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SSW;9;57%;30%;7

Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;76;63;SW;7;57%;83%;6

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;57;SW;4;74%;70%;3

White Plains;Mainly cloudy;70;60;SSW;5;69%;68%;3

_____

