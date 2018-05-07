NY Forecast
Updated 4:01 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and nice;74;50;SSE;5;51%;27%;9
Binghamton;Partial sunshine;69;51;S;5;50%;53%;6
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;E;6;52%;24%;9
Central Park;Partly sunny;72;54;NNE;4;45%;4%;9
Dansville;Warmer with sunshine;75;51;SSE;4;41%;38%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;66;52;E;6;60%;30%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny;60;48;ENE;7;69%;6%;9
Elmira;Partly sunny, warmer;73;49;S;3;53%;62%;6
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;68;49;ENE;7;54%;3%;9
Fort Drum;Sunny and delightful;70;46;SSE;6;36%;14%;8
Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;N;4;39%;25%;8
Glens Falls;Sunny and beautiful;74;45;SW;6;44%;27%;8
Islip;Periods of sun;66;50;ENE;8;58%;3%;9
Ithaca;Sunny and warmer;72;51;SSE;5;46%;42%;9
Jamestown;Partly sunny, warmer;68;53;SSE;4;54%;30%;7
Massena;Sunny and warmer;71;45;SSW;9;41%;6%;8
Montauk;Clouds and sun;59;49;ENE;5;71%;6%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;74;47;WSW;5;52%;20%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;69;46;S;6;61%;46%;9
New York;Partly sunny;72;54;E;7;50%;4%;9
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;67;50;NE;9;58%;5%;9
New York Lga;Partly sunny;71;54;ENE;9;46%;4%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;SSE;6;58%;17%;9
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;68;47;E;5;47%;2%;9
Ogdensburg;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;SSW;7;41%;10%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, warmer;72;53;SSW;3;43%;39%;9
Plattsburgh;Sunny and warmer;72;44;WSW;6;38%;8%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;S;4;49%;19%;9
Rochester;Sunny and nice;72;49;ESE;6;47%;27%;9
Rome;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;ENE;4;43%;31%;8
Saranac Lake;Sunny and pleasant;68;36;SSE;5;37%;12%;8
Shirley;Nice with some sun;65;47;ENE;7;61%;3%;9
Syracuse;Sunny and nice;72;49;SSE;4;46%;35%;8
Watertown;Sunny and nice;68;45;SE;5;42%;17%;8
Wellsville;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;5;54%;61%;6
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun, nice;62;44;ENE;6;58%;4%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny;70;48;ENE;7;47%;5%;9
_____
